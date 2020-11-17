Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu yesterday sworn in Justice Stellamaris C. U. Onyenso as the new acting President of the State Customary Court of Appeal. Equally sworn in by the governor was Mrs. Uzoamaka Patience Onuigbo as a Permanent Secretary in the Abia State Civil Service.

The Governor while speaking at the event reminded the new acting President of the Customary Court of Appeal that the expectation on her was high but expressed confidence that she would excel.

While assuring the new President of the Customary Court of Appeal that government would ensure she succeeds in office, the governor enjoined her to embrace reforms as to ensure she would leave office better than she met it.

Ikpeazu congratulated the out-gone President of the Customary Court of Appeal , Justice Anyalewechi Onwuchekwa (Rtd) for his many years of service to the state and said he will be remembered for being firm, courageous and steadfast during his reign.

The Governor noted that the retired Jurist was one of the longest serving Judicial Officers in the entire South East.

In her acceptance speech, Justice Onyenso thanked the Governor for the honour done her and promised to do her work in an upright manner.