By Babalola Ayatu

Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has called on medical inductees to uphold their oath to serve mankind without prejudice.

His call came as the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) inducted 54 new doctors of the Benjamin Carson College of Health and Medical Sciences into the professional body recently.

While commending Babcock University (BU) on the quality of training, Ikpeazu, a BU parent, reminded the inductees to persevere so as to see “Canaan land.”

“I have no doubt whatsoever of the quality of training these doctors have received. If it were not so, I would not have sent my daughter here and another coming along,” he said. “I am a firm believer of the Nigerian project. Trials will come but giants stand tall in the midst of trials.”

Council registrar, Dr. Tajudeen Sanusi, called on the inductees to remember that, as doctors, they have a code of medical ethics to uphold.

“Ensure you uphold the standards and avoid anything that would compromise your professionalism whether within or outside the country,” he said.

For the medical elder, Prof. Ayodele Desalu, the counsel was to put God first: “Whatever you do in your professional life, put God first. Practice medicine for humanity. Doctors cure but God heals.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“You are going to meet with all kinds of temptations. Money is important but it isn’t everything. Don’t allow money to be your guide.”

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, also lent his voice. Gbajabiamila, who was represented by chairman of the Committee on Health, Dr. S.B. Adejare, urged the inductees not to forget the country, which gave them the training to become medical doctors.

“We need our doctors,” he said. “Please, consider your country and God will be with you.”

Wife of the Ogun State Governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, offered similar counsel. She told them to uphold the values they had imbibed in the course of their training.

While congratulating the inductees, parents and sponsors for the faith reposed in the institution, president/vice-chancellor, BU, Prof. Ademola Tayo, urged the doctors to imbibe new approaches and be on top of their jobs, especially with technological advancements.

“Medical practice is more than challenging at a time you are being inducted into practice,” said Prof. Tayo. “You need to develop a trusting doctor-patient relationship. Your patients need to trust you that you can solve their health challenges. They are not digital widgets but analogue, non-linear, feeling creatures who demand respect and intelligence.”