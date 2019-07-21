Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has urged the Igbo to unite themselves and develop the economy of Southeast to create employment for her teaming youths.

He gave the charge while receiving a delegation of Nzuko Umunna led by Mr. Emeka Onwuka, at Government House, Umuahia.

He stressed the need for all to come out of their comfort zones and leverage on the comparative advantage of Igbo nation to secure the future of her young ones through economic development.

This is as he reiterated the commitment of his administration to create job which through industrialization, agriculture and trade & commerce. This, he said, informed his crave for Enyimba Economic City.

He further disclosed the plan of administration to establish an agro-industrial cluster in Umuahia, which would house cassava processing plant and palm oil refinery, among others.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation, Mr. Emeka Onwuka, said the Nzuko Umunna as a think tank comprising of Igbo professionals both at home and in Diaspora, has 248 professionals from various fields of endeavour spread across Africa, Europe, Asia and America.

He stressed the need for strategic partnership with Igbo leaders for ideas, policies and programmes that would ensure the development of the Igbo nation.

He congratulated the Governor on his re-election and successful inauguration, saying that by his re-election, Abia people had validated his record of achievements and commitment to the radical transformation of Abia State within the shortest time.

The group later presented a copy of its economic development report to the Governor.