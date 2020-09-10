Chukwudi Nweje

Abia State Governor, Okezi Ikpeazu, will on September 30, flag-off series of activities to mark the centenary birthday anniversary and awards to immortalise former premier of the defunct Eastern Region, Michael Okpara.

The flag-off programme will feature three key events; a leadership award presentation to Governor Ikpeazu; a public presentation of the authorised biography of Okpara and the unveiling of prototype design of Michael Okpara Leadership Centre in Umuahia.

A statement by the organisers, the Michael Okpara Foundation (MOF) and Verbatim News Network Limited (VNNL), yesterday jointly signed by Uzodinma Okpara, son of Okpara, on behalf of Michael Okpara Foundation and Tobs Agbaegbu, chief executive officer of Verbatim News Network Limited, said the centenary programme and activities is to immortalise the late elder statesman, who was born on December 25, 1920 and died on December 17, 1984.

The programme will climax with a centenary anniversary lecture and awards to deserving Nigerian leaders before the end of the year.

Those listed for the awards include former president Goodluck Jonathan and former vice president Atiku Abubakar, who will receive Gold Medal Award for Leadership, 10 former governors, including vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party at the 2019 election, Peter Obi, who is former governor of Anambra State, Minister of State Petroleum, Timipre Silva, a former governor of Bayelsa State, Minister of Science and Technology and former governor of Abia State, Ogbonnaya Onu, and President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nnia Nwodo, will receive the Exemplary Leadership award.

Others are former Senate president, Bukola Saraki, former Senate leader, Victor Ndoma-Egba, Godwin Maduka, founder of Las Vegas Institute of Pain and Medical Research, Obiora Okonkwo, chairman of the Dome Entertainment Centre, Abuja and Chidi Izuwah, director general, Infrastructural Concession and Regulatory Commission, will also receive awards for excellent leadership.

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, who was military governor of the Eastern Region from 1966 to 1967 when the civil war broke out and first civilian governor of old Imo State, Sam Mbakwe, will receive Posthumous Leadership Award, while former minister of Aviation and nationalists, Mbazulike Amaechi, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, founder and publisher of Champion Newspapers and Peter Odili, former governor of Rivers State, who are to receive Lifetime Achievement Award.

Okpala, succeeded Nnamdi Azikiwe and held office from 1959 to 966 when the military coup took place.

During his tenure, the defunct Eastern Region was quoted to have the fastest growing economy in the world. He was awarded Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), one of Nigeria’s highest honours in 1964.