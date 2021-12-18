From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The remains of the wife of the late Premier of Eastern region, Dr Michael Okpara, Lady Adanma Okpara, was laid to rest in her country home, with State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu expressing unhappiness over the absence of South East governors or representatives of the federal government at the event.

Lady Okpara was buried at Umuegwu Okpuala, in Umuahia North Local Government Area after a funeral service conducted by Methodist Church Nigeria (MCN) at Williams Memorial Grammar School, Afugiri, Umuahia.

Governor Ikpeazu ‘regretted the absence of South East Governors at the event as well as the inability of the Federal Government to send an official representation to honour’ the late wife of late Dr Okpara, who he said brought accolades to the country during his days as premier.

The governor, who noted that the event marked the end of a glorious era of Dr MI Okpara as Premier of the Eastern region, recalled that in the days of Okpara as the Premier, Eastern Nigeria was one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

Governor Ikpeazu, stating that the event should be used ‘to reawaken our strength, resilience and entrepreneurial spirit as a people,’ thanked God for giving Abia a man like Dr Okpara, who he noted recorded great achievements while alive.

Describing Lady Okpara as a humble woman, Governor Ikpeazu said he was personally touched by her death.

The Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr Uche Ogah, described Lady Okpara as ‘one of our best, who supported her late husband to bring Eastern Nigeria to the limelight.

He stated that the deceased and her husband, who represented the family circle, lived exemplary lives which should be emulated by all and consoled the bereaved family over the loss.

The former Governor of Abia and Senator representing Abia Central, Sen Theodore Orji and former Governor of Enugu State, Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo, described the deceased as a woman of virtue, discipline, and lasting companion to her husband and urged families to learn from their relationship.

In his sermon earlier entitled “A Good Name Is Better Than Everything”, the Prelate of Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr Samuel Uche, spoke on the need for people to make good names rather than devote time to the acquisition of wealth.

Dr Uche said that life should be lived in the service of God and humanity, noting that the deceased worked assiduously to make life better for others.

In a funeral oration, the first daughter of the deceased, Mrs Chinyere Eccles-James, said their mother was a great source of inspiration to many and lived a life of continuous goodwill and service to God and her fellow human beings.

Late Lady Adanma Okpara, a Knight of John Wesley of the Methodist Church, died at the age of 99 and she is survived by five children, many grand and great-grandchildren.