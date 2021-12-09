From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State will, on Tuesday, during a colloquium unveil a book written in honour of a foremost traditional ruler in Abia State, the late Bernard Enweremadu.

This is part of the final rites of passage of the late monarch who joined his ancestors earlier in the year.

Addressing newsmen at Ngwaukwu, Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area, Chairman of Central Burial Committee, Uche Ikonne, said the book was written to tell the facts and myth of the fallen traditional ruler.

The book’s unveiling according to Ikonne, would be preceded in the day by a condolence visit by the wife of the governor to the queen’s of the late monarch.

The central burial committee chairman said burial rites for Ezeukwu of Ngwaukwu starts tomorrow with visits by various communities.

This, he said, will be followed on Saturday with activities by various youths, including football matches and traditional dances. Chairman of Publicity Sub-Committee, Don Ubani, said the state government decided to give Enweremadu befitting burial because he meant well for not only his people but humanity in general.

“He did his work as a chairman of Abia State traditional rulers council to the best of his ability and to the satisfaction of all, therefore, it will be ingratitude on the part of government if the monarch is not giving a befitting burial,” he said.

