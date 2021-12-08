From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State will on Tuesday during a colloquium unveil a book written in honor of a foremost traditional ruler in Abia State, late Eze Bernard Enweremadu.

This is part of the final rites of passage of the late monarch who joined his ancestors earlier in the year.

Addressing journalists at Ngwaukwu, Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area, the chairman of the Central Burial Committee, Prof Uche Ikonne said the book was written to tell the facts and myth of the fallen traditional ruler.

The book’s unveiling according to Prof Uche, would be preceded in the day by a condolence visit by the wife of the governor to the Queen’s of the late monarch.

The central burial committee chairman said burial rites for the late Ezeukwu of Ngwaukwu starts tomorrow (Friday) with visits by various communities.

This he said will be followed on Saturday with activities by various youths including football matches and traditional dances.

Chairman of the publicity sub-committee, Don Ubani said the state government decided to give the late Eze Enweremadu befitting burial because he meant well for not only his people, but humanity in general.

“He did his work as a Chairman of Abia State traditional rulers council to the best of his ability and to the satisfaction of all, therefore, it will be ingratitude on the part of government if the monarch is not giving a befitting burial”.

The first son of the late traditional ruler, Prince Christopher Enweremadu said his father was courageous and bold when he was alive.

Being the only son, late Enweremadu grew up to marry 14 wives out of which 10 are still alive.

During his 77 years on earth, the late traditional ruler had 77 children, out of which 66 are alive today.

The climax of the events would be on December 17, when the body of the late king will be buried after a commendation service by the Anglican Church, at his palace, Ngwaukwu.