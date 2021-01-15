From Okey Sampson, Umuahia, Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti, Lukman Olabiyi and Romanus Okoye

AbIa and Imo states’ governors, Okezie Ikpeazu and Hope Uzodimma, have described the death of Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (retd) as a huge loss.

The former military administrator of Lagos and old Imo states, died in Lagos on Wednesday at the age of 78.

Ikpeazu said the late naval officer was a great son of Abia State who excelled in every aspect of life.

He said from Kanu’s military career, his life exemplified the best ideals of public service.

Governor Ikpeazu recalled Kanu’s sterling contributions as military governor of the old Imo State, including the establishment of the old Imo Broadcasting Service in 1976.

Governor Uzodimma said Kanu was one of Nigeria’s finest and brightest who devoted his energy for the good of the country.

He recalled that Kanu joined forces with pro-democracy protagonists around the world and all apostles of democracy in Nigeria to preach better society anchored on rule of law.

Former Senate president, Adolph Wabara, said Kanu’s death is a bad New Year gift to Abia, Ndigbo and Nigeria in general.

“It is the worst news this New Year and I believe it is going to be the worst news throughout the year for the people of Abia State. I am yet to believe our dear brother, Kanu, was dead; a leader has indeed passed. Inasmuch I will say may his soul rest in peace, but it is going to be a huge loss for us here.

“He was a man of justice, he was a man of peace, he was a man of love, he was courageous in everything he did during his life time. He was always on the side of truth, we are talking of a man who believed in the rule of law. He was a man of confidence, he had confidence in himself, not every man can get the type of confidence Admiral Kanu had.

Chekwas Okorie, on his part, said a very mighty Iroko has fallen, adding that it is a very sad event, especially in the Igbo area.

“Kanu was an exceptional officer and gentle man in the Nigerian Navy and very brilliant, he had first class in every academic work he pursued; very brilliant and intelligent man,” he said.

A foremost traditional ruler in Abia, Isaac Ikonne, said Kanu’s death is painful, stressing that he was a man that every Igbo person was proud of.

“When he was the military governor of old Imo, he ruled with the fear of God, he was open and work for the development of the state. He was selfless and never corned the commonwealth of the people as is the case with other leaders,” he said.

Gallant officer, detribalised leader –Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, also expressed his condolences on the death of the former military governor of Lagos and Imo states as well as National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) chieftain, Kanu.

Fayemi statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, described Kanu’s death as a monumental loss to Nigeria as a whole given the late activist’s commitment to the stability of the country.

He credited Kanu with contributing to the physical, social and economic development of Lagos and Imo states where he served as military governor and left worthy legacies that had endured decades after leaving office.

The governor described Kanu as a gallant officer, highly detribalised leader, an altruistic patriot, astute administrator and one of the pillars of democracy movement that fought for the restoration of democracy in Nigeria.

Describing the demise of the late NADECO chieftain as a personal loss to him, Fayemi also described the deceased as a friend, a big brother and a fellow comrade in the struggle for freedom and democracy in Nigeria.

The governor noted that history would always be kind to Kanu, for joining other patriotic Nigerians to establish NADECO as a movement that fought for the revalidation of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, won by the late Chief MKO Abiola, as well as ensuring a return to democratic rule in 1999.

The governor said Kanu rather than hiding under the pretext of the military’s espirit de corps, chose to be on the side of the people at a critical time in the nation’s history by calling for an end to military rule.

He said the deceased, at the risk of his life, during the most brutal military dictatorship in the nation’s history, never stayed in his comfort zone but sacrificed his time and convenience to work for the restoration of democratic rule.

We lost a bridge builder –Ngige

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, described Kanu’s death as an irreplaceable loss of a gallant soldier, a bridge builder, an advocate of progressive democracy and civil rights as well as a firm believer in a strong and united Nigerian nation.

The minister, in a statement by media office in Abuja, yesterday, said Nigeria lost a patriot, a federalist and a true believer in the core values of the country.

According to Ngige, Kanu’s death is a big blow to the Igbo nation and Nigeria in general, more so, coming at a time that the country needed his services most.

“He rendered selfless service as military administrator and distinguished himself in several top command and exalted positions he held as a naval chief in the Nigerian military while in active service.

“He was the first chief executive of Imo and displayed an enviable pioneer role, laying solid foundation for the take-off of the state and later, was redeployed as Lagos State administrator where he devoted a great energy towards the development of Lagos and displaying an uncanny attribute of a non-materialistic person, a quality which endeared him to all, especially his bosses and Lagosians.

“He was the major and prime mover of Ndigbo Lagos, a sister organisation to Aka Ikenga that helped to develop Igbo intellectualism and peace with their host in Lagos.”

Ngige said Nigerians will forever remember the contributions of Kanu to the struggle for the restoration of democracy in the country and enthronement of civil rights of citizens, especially the role he played during the June 12 NADECO struggle.

“In all his struggles, the people remained paramount, even as he championed and promoted dialogue, nation-building and peaceful co-existence among the various ethnic nationalities that make up Nigeria, especially as Lagos State administrator.

“Kanu believed Nigeria was large enough to accommodate and cater for everybody, irrespective of ethnic, cultural and religious differences.”

Ngige said Ndigbo and Nigeria would sorely miss him and his interventions at critical moments in the country’s national life, adding that the vacuum created by his death would be very difficult to fill.

The minister used the opportunity to condole with Kanu’s colleagues in the military, the government and the people of Abia State and the immediate family of the deceased and prayed that God Almighty should give them the strength and the fortitude to bear the loss.

Apostle of true federalism –Adams

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, described the death of Kanu as a great loss to the progressives.

Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, said the death of the foremost administrator had robbed the progressives of a man of great honour and integrity.

He expressed sadness at the death of Kanu, saying the deceased remains a shining light and model to young generation of leaders.

He described Kanu as an apostle of true federalism.

“In life, he was a great leader and leader of leaders because he stood for democracy and true federalism, and in death, his memories will for a very long time remain indelible in the minds of great democrats.

Adams, who described Kanu as one of the heroes of June 12, said the late administrator was always present at the June 12 commemoration programmes organised annually by the Oodua Peoples Congress.

He said the Kanu’s belief in an egalitarian society was real, adding that the deceased never, for once, waver in his belief.

“He had a strong conviction about good governance. We will all miss him because, I could remember those moments we shared together in our struggle for this democracy.

“Kanu was a model for good governance. He was always present at our programmes, especially the annual June 12 commemoration, and on many occasions, he attended three programmes in a day. That tells you the administrator was a true lover of democracy, but sadly, he never benefitted from this democracy,” Adams said.

Selfless leaders, pillar of democracy –Ekhomu

Security expert, Ona Ekhomu, has advised Nigerian politicians to imbibe the traits of servant leadership and selflessness that defined Kanu’s life.

He described Kanu as a committed and selfless leader who loved Nigeria without mental reservation and worked to enthrone democratic governance.

Ekhomu, Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria (AISSON) national president, described the passage of Admiral Kanu as a great loss to the nation, adding that Nigeria lost a pillar of democracy.

Nigeria’s first chartered security expert described Kanu as a rare breed of a productive and cerebral leader.

He said: “His Excellency often engaged in critical thinking and was an astute problem solver. He led by example saying, do as I do, not as I say.”

Ekhomu said Kanu was very passionate about security and safety of Nigerians.

“He often shared deep insights with me on the current security challenges facing the nation,” he said.

He described Kanu as one of the best trained officers of the Nigerian Navy, saying the former governor believed and fought for Nigerian unity.

“His love for Nigeria informed his pre-eminent role in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) which opposed military rule and hastened the return to democratic rule in the country,” he said.