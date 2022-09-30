Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has vowed to fix the flood problem at the Ariaria international market,Aba and donated N10m to traders who lost their goods to the flood.

Ikpeazu, who stated this during a meeting with the traders at Government Lodge, Aba, explained that he will not be happy as a Governor if he concludes his tenure without putting an end to the flood menace at the market which had defied past administrations.

He stated that he had always been disturbed by the plight of the traders which was what necessitated him rehabilitating roads leading to the Ariaria market as well as commenced the remodeling of the market to meet international standards.

Stressing that there was no motorable road in Aba when he assumed office in 2015, Ikpeazu noted his efforts in rehabilitating the Ekwereazu –Akwa Ibom road as well as Ukaegbu, Ehere and Faulks roads to boost access to the Ariaria market.

His words; “There’s no Abia State without Aba and there’s no Aba without Ariaria market. No Governor will succeed without paying attention to trade and commerce as far as Abia is concerned. We will fix the flood problem at the market. Ariaria market is at the lowest level of Aba, but the flood problem will soon be a thing of the past. I will not be happy as a Governor if I conclude my tenure without fixing the flood menace at the Ariaria market. I have taken steps to fix the problem within a month. There was no motorable road in Aba when I assumed office in 2015. This is why we did the Ekwereazu –Akwa Ibom, Ehere, Ukaegbu and Faulks roads to boost access to the Ariaria market. We continued with other key roads in Aba including Osusu, MCC, Eziukwu, Milverton, Samek etc”

The Governor also pledged to complete the rehabilitation of Faulks Road, stressing that his administration has already mapped out N1 billion for the project.

“Those who mocked us will see a new Faulks road. We will also complete the rehabilitation of Faulks road.I have already mapped out N1 billion for the project. I will tackle the Ariaria flood issue permanently. We must ensure that the flood problem is solved.”