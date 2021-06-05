From Chuks Onuoha, Aba

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has urged residents and journalists in the state to help his government in the fight against proprietors violating laws governing the handover of public schools to private individuals. The governor alleged that some proprietors have been violating the guidelines that led to the handover of schools to their original owners by the state government. He warned that his administration would sanction any school proprietor who fails to follow the guidelines governing the handover of schools to them.

He spoke in Aba, Abia State at an interaction with journalists at an event marking his administration’s sixth anniversary.

He said some private proprietors were selling part of their schools’ land or converting them to other uses other than teaching and learning.

The governor warned that such schools would have their Certificates Recognition withdrawn, and the school reverted to a public school. He expressed worry that some of the original school owners violating the laws are faith-based organisations and churches expected to show good examples.

“Even though the handover exercise was done before his administration came on board, there is nothing in the books that says I shouldn’t withdraw their ownership and revert it to government’s if we find out that those handling them are violating the guidelines,” he warned.