From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has restated its resolve to take power in the state come 2023, saying that Dr Okezie Ikpeazu will be the last People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governor of the state.

Abia APC Chairman Chief Donatus Nwankpa, who stated this at Mgboko Umuoria, Obingwa council area, after the APC National Membership Revalidation Committee revalidated the membership of a former APC governorship aspirant, Friday Nwosu, charged voters in the state to sack the ruling PDP in the state.

‘We are determined to remove everything that has to do with PDP in all political positions in Abia State in 2023. We want to use this registration to prove that APC is the largest political party in Abia State and in the South-East. We’re the largest and latest growing state chapter in the whole nation,’ he said.

‘We’re getting big names that have made an impact in society. There are many other big names we’ll register next week that’ll help to prove to you that PDP has no hiding place in Abia.

‘Governor Okezie Ikpeazu will be the last PDP Governor in Abia. It’s a task that must be fulfilled. We only beg our leaders to help unite us and not allow their names to be used in dividing our party.’

Earlier, Maigari, who is the Chairman of the APC National Membership Revalidation Committee, urged the people of Abia to mobilise others to register, revalidate and change the political landscape of the state come 2023.

‘Bring people to come and register and revalidate massively in APC so that APC will have the largest number in Abia and South-East.

‘We’re also praying that come 2023, APC will flush out the existing PDP Government in Abia State.’

Speaking after revalidating his membership of the party, Nwosu explained that he has mobilized his community and ward members for the revalidation exercise, stressing that APC must focus on the grassroots ahead of the 2023 general elections.

‘We’ve called everybody from the grassroots, my local community, other villages, our farmers, our petty traders, our teachers and all the local people to come and register in APC. I charge everyone here to go out there to call our people because APC and our style of operation here is grassroots-based. Those who have registered previously must come to revalidate,’ he advised.