From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has won the People’s Democratic Party Abia South Senatorial seat ticket. This is even the former PDP National Organizing Secretary of the PDP, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd) won the Abia Central ticket.

If both men win the main election next year, Ikpeazu would be replacing the Senate Minority Leader, Chief Enyinnaya Abaribe while Akobundu will take over the seat of Chief Theodore Orji, former governor of the state.

In the PDP Abia South Senatorial primaries held at the Enyimba International Stadium, Ikpeazu polled 198 votes out of the votes cast to win, after the member representing Ukwa East/Ukwa West federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Chief Uzoma Abonta, who had earlier purchased the Senatorial seat Form, withdrew at the last minute.

Abonta was said to have withdrawn from the race following their continued protest against the controversial three-man delegate list.

Voting which started at about 3:45pm ended at about 4:15pm. The chairman of the PDP Abia Senatorial District Primary Election, who is a former Chairman of the party, Ndidi Okereke disclosed that 201 delegates were originally billed to participate in the process, but 198 delegates were accredited and voted. Speaking after he was declared winner, Ikpeazu said he dedicated his victory to the statutory delegates who were disenfranchised to vote in the primaries as a result of the controversial electoral act that hasn’t received the assent of President Muhammadu Buhari. “The fortunes of Abia South Senatorial District will change for better. We will do everything to make sure that we protect the interest of the people of Abia South in particular, Abia State in general and the well-being of the people of this country. “I am particularly interested in women, youths and the voiceless and I pray that Almighty God will through this implementation of this mandate that you have given to me, avail me the power and strength to serve Abia South people to the best of my ability.” Similarly, former National Organizing Secretary of the PDP, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd), polled 186 votes to defeat Chuku Wachuku scored 1 vote, in the Abia Central Primary which took place at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

The result of Abia North primaries was still being expected as at the time of filing the report.