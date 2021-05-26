Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia is wooing the Nigeria Export Import Bank (NEXIM) saying his administration will be open to greater collaboration with, and support from the bank towards expanding the shoe sector in the state.

Ikpeazu said the collaboration and support would enable the shoe industry in the state to measure up to the standard available in international markets. Ikpeazu who made this known when he received in audience the delegation of NEXIM Bank led by its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Alhaji Abubakar Bello at the Governor’s Lodge Aba, explained that his administration has tackled headlong the major problems facing the leather and garments sector in the state. These he said include, Automation, Marketing and Power Supply, noting that the aggressive marketing of Made in Aba products embarked upon by his administration has increased the confidence of the average Aba producer which he said has started yielding positive results.

The Governor said apart from sending thirty Abia youths to China to study automated shoe production and the procurement of the machines to ensure consistency and massive production, his administration in synergy with the Federal Government attracted the Ariaria Independent Power, while the Geometric power plant is in its last stage of completion and that this will boost power supply in the state.