National Coordinator, Concerned Advocates for Good Governance, Olusegun Bamgbose, has said the recent outburst of Senator Smart Adeyemi against the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, as most unfortunate.

Describing Adeyemi’s remarks made on the floor of the Senate during plenary as “reckless, outrageous, unethical,” Bamgbose stressed that it was “highly disrespectful for him to refer to Okezie as a drunkard.”

His words: “He has not only insulted Gov. Okezie, but the entire Igbo race. This is unacceptable. Smart Adeyemi has behaved like a political toddler; he has actually painted the Yoruba race in a bad shape. One can now see clearly why the Kogi people will not want to have him as their governor. In an attempt to defend his boss, the Kogi State governor, he misbehaved and threw caution to the dustbin. One would have expected a senator of his status to behave like a man of honour, dignity, and respect, but most unfortunately, he disappointed his followers.

“I’m happy, however, that his people are getting to know him that he lacks what it takes to be governor of the state. He has exposed his weakness that he doesn’t know how to bridle his tongue.

“Let him tell us his achievements so far as a senator from Kogi West. It’s rather very funny that he has the guts to attack a performing governor. Gov. Ikpeazu is serving his second tenure and Abians love him. It’s obvious that Smart Adeyemi has not visited Abia State to see first-hand the developmental efforts of Okezie Ikpeazu,” Bamgbose.