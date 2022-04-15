From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Former vice chancellor of Abia State University, Prof. Uche Ikonne, believed to be the ‘anointed son’ of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, has formally declared his intention to contest the 2023 gubernatorial election in the state under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ikonne, while addressing party faithful at the PDP Secretariat in Umuahia, yesterday, claimed he was the best candidate for the job. He said if elected, he would be governor of “all Abians” promising to transform the state using his array of intellectual, national and international connections.

He described himself as an astute administrator who has paid his dues in the development of Abia State and was prepared to take the state to a higher point.

The Nsulu, Isiala Ngwa North-born professor said the only hurdle for him becoming governor was the PDP primary, after which he boasted he would trash candidates from other political parties.

Abia State Chairman of PDP, Alwell Okere commended Ikonne for his aspiration, but told him that PDP as a foremost institution of democracy, would conduct a free and fair primary, in line with its democratic tenets.