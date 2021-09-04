From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Chief of Staff (CoS) to governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, Anthony Agbazuere was reported to have lost his wife.

The wife of the CoS, Mrs. Onyinyechi Agbazuere according to a close aide died in the early hours of Saturday.

Although details surrounding her death was still sketchy, however, it was gathered she died during a brief sickness.