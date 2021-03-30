From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

Chief Agwu Ukpai, the Deputy Chief of Staff to Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, is dead.

There is no statement yet from the Abia State Government and his family.

Ukpai was said to have died on Monday night in Umuahia, with the cause of his sudden demise yet to be ascertained.

A prominent People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain in his home town, Ohafia, who did not what to. be named said the deseased had participated actively in the campaign leading to last Saturday’s Aba North/South House of Representatives by-election won by his party.

He was also said to have been seen at the Abia State Polytechnic, Aba, as he joined other PDP chieftains to monitor the election proper in some polling stations in Aba town.

Born about 60 years ago in Asaga Ohafia, the home town of one time Minister of Transport, late Chief Ojo Maduekwe, Ukpai had served three governors of Abia in his political journey as Ohafia Area Council Chairman, Special Adviser, and Commissioner for Transport before becoming deputy chief of staff, between 1999 and now.

He was among those being tipped to succeed Ikpeazu, as governor in 2023.

He will be remembered for his duggedness and grassroots politics.