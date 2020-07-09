1994 Africa Cup of Nations-winning striker, Victor Ikpeba is urging the Nigeria Football Federation to make a move for Arsenal superkid, Bukayo Saka.

The international future of the Hale End Academy product has been the subject of debate in recent months following the banner season he is having at the Gunners.

Born in London, Saka qualifies to represent Nigeria through his parents, but England are ahead of their Nigerian counterparts in the race for his services, having played for the Young Lions U16, U17, U18 and U19 sides.

The versatile winger became provisionally cap-tied to England when he started in a 2-1 win against Israel at the 2018 European U17 Championship, meaning he has to apply for a change of nationality should he decide to switch his allegiance to the Super Eagles.

Allnigeriasoccer.com understands that Nigeria’s manager, Gernot Rohr, has set his sights on Saka and his London-based scout has been keeping tabs on the progress of the England U19 international with a view to a call-up to the national team.

England Football Association are also on Saka’s case and it is being speculated that Gareth Southgate could hand him an invitation to the Three Lions sooner than later.