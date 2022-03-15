Former Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Adeyemi Ikuforiji, has stressed the need for people to always give back to schools that provided them the platform of becoming who they are in society.

He made the call in a speech at the bi-annual conference of Epe Grammar School Old Students’ Association. He attended the school several decades ago.

The former Lagos speaker said there was no better time than now to focus on giving back to the school even as they play their part as nation builders in their respective ‘corners’, adding that for a country to survive, the next generation must be properly educated through collaboration with the government to fund and develop schools.

“I am particularly elated that our school is in its 69th year and we are alive to witness it. Epe Grammar School moulded us; the education and nurturing we got here shaped our trajectories; most of our journeys began here, and there is no better time than now to focus on giving back to this school even as we play our part as nation builders in our respective ‘corners’,” he said.

Ikuforiji said since the school imbued in them a thirst for lifelong learning by providing access to superior education and the opportunity to cultivate lifelong friendships that have stood the test of time, it is their duty to ensure future generations also have the same opportunities that they had.

“We can only achieve this by giving back,” he said.