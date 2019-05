Former Fela Anikulapo-Kuti’s pianist, Duro Ikujenyo, is in exciting mood. Reason: this year marks his 40th anniversary on stage and he’s ready to celebrate it in grand style.

Ikujenyo, who has over a dozen albums to his credit, for almost a decade traveled and performed with Fela across the globe. However, a source close to the Afrobeat act, disclosed that he has since hit the studio, working on the release of his next album, which drops later in the year.