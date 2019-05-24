The stage is set for the launch of Duro Ikujenyo’s latest album at an event tagged: ‘African Day Celebration’ holding today at Bogobiri House, Falomo, lkoyi, Lagos.

Themed: ‘African Language as Lingua Franca and Foundational Tool for African Unity’, the event commences at 7pm with a live performance by lkujenyo and his Age of Aquarius band, and guests include versatile Afrobeat drummer, Filippo Amato.

On Saturday May 25, the programme will witness the African Day run from lkoyi to Bar Beach at 7am. There will also be Youth Art Exhibition, which holds at Nimbus Art Gallery. This will be followed by music performances, film show, interactive session, monodrama, and poetry by writer and journalist, Offodile Reginald, as well as album launch by Duro lkujenyo.

“In the past 12 years, we have been celebrating our heroes and heroines who fought, and in some cases paid the supreme price of death. Their suffering laid the foundations for the independence of many countries and the establishment of the African Union. Our objective remains the appreciation and preservation of African institutions and civilization,” Ikujenyo said.