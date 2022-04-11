From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Ikwerre People’s Congress (IPC) Worldwide has pledged to rally support for two of its prominent sons, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, for boldly declaring their aspiration to vie for the office of the president of Nigeria in 2023 elections.

The group said it was remarkable to have Wike and Amaechi as key contenders in the two major political parties, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) aspire to lead the country.

The group described Wike and Amaechi’s declaration as unprecedented, saying it was a proof that Ikwerre ethnic nationality has a lot to contribute to the growth of the country.

It stated this in a statement, yesterday, by its Chairman, Livingstone Wechie; Vice Chairman, Innocent Okocha and Secretary, Stanley Worgu.

The group warned Ikwerre indigenes running down the two candidates.

“Both aspirants have made their indelible marks in their political journey and are eminently qualified respectively for the office of the president of the country.

“Wike as governor of Rivers State has earned the admiration of his followers and, indeed, across the country through his landmark material achievements and this is reflected in his years as local government chairman and minister of State for Education.

“Amaechi, on his part, is today credited among others with the innovative revolution of the Nigerian rail transport sector in addition to his giant strides and innumerable achievements as the then governor and speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly respectively.”

These historic developments from our great sons have brought to the fore the strategic importance of the Ikwerre nation not only to Nigeria, but Africa and the world at large. To this end, we call on our neighbours and friends across the Niger, the North, South, East and West to support our sons on this great journey to fulfil prophecy.

“As the apex socio-political body of Ikwerre people around the world, IPC invokes curses on any Ikwerre son or daughter either by themselves or their proxies, who embark on any form of pull-him-down campaign against these sons of ours during this political period. We call on all Ikwerres around the world to join forces with our people here at home to ensure the realisation of this great project.”