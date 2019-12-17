Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Over 100 aged women from Agubia Ikwo, Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi, yesterday, protested naked over the killings and arrest of nine persons by security agents allegedly acting on the orders of a top aide to Governor David Umahi.

The protesters who were between the ages of 60 to 90 years, besieged the gate of Government House, Abakaliki around 12 noon to decry the indiscriminate arrests of youths in their community.

A clash which erupted between two rival groups three weeks ago over control of the Agubia Motor park is alleged to have led to the death of one person, while many were injured, and houses, cars and other valuable properties worth millions of naira damaged.

The women disclosed that since the clash, peace has eluded the community.They condemned the arrest of two persons who came for a wedding ceremony in Abakaliki last Saturday.

Mrs. Juliana Nwali who gave the names of her children arrested as Igwe Nwali, Chikwendu Nwali and Chineme Nwali, vowed never to leave the government house gate until they were released to her. Weeping uncontrollably, she said she preferred to die than go back without her children.

Mrs. Mercy Nwali who spoke on behalf of the women said the protest was to demand that the government wade into the matter as lives were no longer secured in the community. She also called for the immediate release of youths arrested and detained.

“We no longer sleep in our homes and we want thegovernment to intervene. We demand that those involved in the crisis should come home so that we can make peace. They shouldn’t be in town here (Abakalike) and be terrorizing the village. Any time we schedule to meet to seek solution to the crisis, we don’t see them,” Nwali said.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace, Stanley Emegha assured the women of the readiness of government to address their concerns so that peace would return to the area.

“You know, you are our mothers. Our governor was not happy to see you in this way and mood. So, whatever is the problem, I assure you it will be resolved not later than today,” he said.