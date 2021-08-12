Recently, people from all walks of life converged in Ikwuano-Obodoukwu autonomous community, Ideato-North Local Government Area of Imo State to celebrate Iwaji Ikwuano-Obodoukwu 2021.

In attendance on the ocassion, which had HRH Eze (Arc.) Jude Obidiegwu, Odenigbo II of Ikwuano-Obodoukwu, his wife, Ugoeze Blessing Obidiegwu, as chief host, were: Chief McChuks Ihionu, PG Nzuko Obodoukwu Clan; Chief Vitus Uzoh, Onwa Ikwuano, Deputy President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos; Hon. Chief Fabian Muoneke, Ide Ikwuano-Obodoukwu; Chief C.C. Asomugha, PG Ikwuano-Obodoukwu Development Union; Chief Tony Ejieji, Ikenga Ekulie-aka Autonomous Community; and other illustrious sons and daughters of the community.

The event, which took place on August 9, also featured rich Igbo culture at its best.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.