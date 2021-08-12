Recently, people from all walks of life converged in Ikwuano-Obodoukwu autonomous community, Ideato-North Local Government Area of Imo State to celebrate Iwaji Ikwuano-Obodoukwu 2021.
In attendance on the ocassion, which had HRH Eze (Arc.) Jude Obidiegwu, Odenigbo II of Ikwuano-Obodoukwu, his wife, Ugoeze Blessing Obidiegwu, as chief host, were: Chief McChuks Ihionu, PG Nzuko Obodoukwu Clan; Chief Vitus Uzoh, Onwa Ikwuano, Deputy President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos; Hon. Chief Fabian Muoneke, Ide Ikwuano-Obodoukwu; Chief C.C. Asomugha, PG Ikwuano-Obodoukwu Development Union; Chief Tony Ejieji, Ikenga Ekulie-aka Autonomous Community; and other illustrious sons and daughters of the community.
The event, which took place on August 9, also featured rich Igbo culture at its best.
