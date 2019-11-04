Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

The Traditional Rulers Council of Ikwuano/Umuahia are seeking to occupy the headship of Abia State Traditional Rulers Council.

The monarchs from Abia Central Senatorial District said the chairmanship position currently occupied by Eze Eberechi Dic (Obingwa in Abia South) will soon come to an end, and that based on equity,justice and fairness, they should produce the next occupancy of that position.

“Eze Dick has served out almost six years of two tenures in that office, since the outgoing Chairman is from the same Obingwa Local Government with the governor, it can only be fair and natural that someone from Ikwuano Umuahia is appointed to succeed Ukwa Ngwa,” they said.

In recent months, the position has elicited mixed feelings with arguments and counter arguments as to who, between the Ikwuano Umuahia axis and their Ngwa community of Abia Central, on who should produce the Chairman of Abia Traditional Council.