Chairman of Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, Frank Ilaboya has set the ball rolling towards a successful outing for Team Edo in the forthcoming National Sports Festival holding in the state from March 22 to April 1.

This followed his acceptance to sponsor a Cycling Criterion Circuit billed to hold in Sabongida-Ora, headquarters of the Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State from February 21 to 23, 2020.

Speaking recently, the former Edo State Football Association Chairman said that he decided to sponsor the race to prepare Team Edo well for the National Sports Festival.

“I am aware that cycling has over 16 gold medals and with adequate preparation of Team Edo cyclists, they can win between 12 and 14 gold medals,” he said.

The former chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN, added that “since the health benefits of riding bicycle either for leisure, transportation or sports is unquantifiable, bringing a criterion race to my local government will help create the needed awareness, as well as give Team Edo the added impetus to win well during the National Sports Festival.”

The Secretary of Edo 2020 Local Organising Committee, Dr. Emmanuel Igbinosa, who expressed gratitude to Ilaboya for always identifying with cycling and Team Edo said over 60 cyclists and officials will take part in the one day race.