Nigeria’s foremost ace sports journalist and Chairman of Owan West Council, Frank Ilaboya, has paid glowing tributes to the governor and his administrative acumen which has stood Edo State and her people out in the past four years.

In a statement he personally signed, Ilaboya said: “It was one of the the longest and toughest electioneering campaigns ever in the history of Edo politics but thank God for giving us victory, a well deserved one for that matter.

“Edo people spoke loudly and clearly that we are a collection of people whose voices and will must be respected at a decisive moment like this. It was a battle between godfather and the good people of the state, a battle of light over darkness, and as always, the voice of the people remain the voice of God.”

He also thanked the good of Owan West for voting massively for Governor Obaseki.