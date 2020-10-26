The Chairman and CEO of the prestigious Ilaji Sports and Resort Ibadan, Engr. Dotun Sanusi has given a nod to the hosting of the historic World Boxing Federation (WBF) International Super Featherweight Title bout between Ridwan Oyekola (Nigeria) and Jose Ramos Savin (Spain) slated for 27th December 2020.

The philanthropist who just celebrated his 52th birthday endorsed the epic bout and pronounced his support for the boxing show while launching Ilaji Soccer Academy collaboration with Malaga CF during the week.

Engr Sanusi in his remarks after a brief meeting held at the lounge of Ilaji Resort after the Malaga CF/Ilaji FC event charged the Ibadan born boxer, Oyekola popularly known as ‘Scorpion’ to do the nation proud by ensuring a victory against the Spanish opponent while also promising to support his preparation towards the big fight.

Reacting to the good gesture of Engr Sanusi, the President of Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBBofC) Dr. Rafiu Ladipo thanked the CEO of Ilaji Resort for supporting the World title bout which will definitely bring another honour to Ibadan.

“Another history is about to be made in Ibadan, as the World Boxing Federation (WBF) has officially sanctioned an International Super Featherweight Title bout between our own Ridwan Oyekola (Nigeria) and Jose Ramos Savin (Spain) by the President World Boxing Federation Howard Goldberg. We need huge money to execute this bout and Engr Sanusi has just come to our aid.