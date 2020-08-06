Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The Lagos State Government has declared that the driver and the owner of a container-laden truck which fell on a commercial bus in Ilasa, killing two passengers and injuring three others, would be arrested and prosecuted for the incident.

Chidinma Ajoku, an employee of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and her colleague were among the victims of the incident who died in the incident that happen on July 26 .

The State’s Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, made this known when he paid, a visit to the family of late Ajoku.

When the incident occurred, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) described the accident as ‘an avoidable accident’ given that the alleged reckless driving of the truck driver led to its attached 20ft container collapsing on the public transport bus.

Onigbanjo, who was accompanied on the visit by some top officials from the state’s Ministry Of Justice, told the mother of the deceased, Chineze Ajoku, that the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, felt her pain and is doing everything to ensure that the family gets justice.

‘At the Lagos State Executive Council Meeting, we’ve discussed the issue and the governor was so upset,’ he said to the bereaved.

‘This is happening too many times and we will use this incident to ensure that going forward the law will deal apropirately with all those responsible.

‘The Governor is a parent and most of us in the Exco are also parents. It’s a parents worst nightmare to lose a child and we must commend the remarkable courage you have displayed.

‘But know that we are not unconcerned, we will ensure that the people who are responsible face the full wrath of the law,’ he stated.

Onigbanjo also disclosed that the State has resolved to amend the law to ensure that in a case where a container is not latched and it falls off and injures anyone or damages any property, both the owner of the container responsible in addition to the owner of the truck and the truck driver will be held liable.

‘We will brief you on every stage of the matter from arrest to prosecution, and I will personally handle the prosecution to show you how seriously we take the matter. Your daughter will not die in vain,’ the Attorney-General said.

In her response, Mrs Ajoku said: ‘Please, tell the Governor that I am overwhelmed that he took this step to make sure that those responsible are brought to book.

‘I am grateful and my family is grateful. I know that now that the government has stepped into the matter, we will get justice in a short while and this really is all I’m asking.

‘Let them know that there are laws in Lagos because if we don’t use one person as a scapegoat, other people will feel they can do what they like. I am glad that what I want is what is being done,’ she said.