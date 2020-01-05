Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The immediate past Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, Dr Ali Ahmad, has appealed to Kwarans and loyalists of late Abubakar Olusola Saraki to maintain peace and keep calm on the demolition of Ile Arugbo, the family property of the Sarakis, saying the court of law will do justice to the matter.

In a press statement from Dr Ahmad made available to reporters at the weekend, the former Speaker urged Saraki loyalists to go about their normal peaceful approach to issues and allow the law to take its course.

The statement reads:

“I appeal to peace-loving Kwarans and sympathisers of late Baba Saraki across the country to keep calm and keep the peace regarding the demolition of Ile Arugbo, as our law court has now taken charge of the matter.

“All these years, politicians as well as community and religious leaders in Kwara have invested heavily on peace. Our riches lies not in currency but in abundance of peace and harmony. It will be a good service to the memory of Baba Saraki to await the court’s verdict.”

Earlier, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, in his press statement, urged his loyalists to remain calm.

“Following the development this morning in Ile Arugbo, I want to commend the women and men, old and young, who displayed their affection, love and staunch support for my late father and the family. I appreciate the genuine support of the women and youths who stood firmly in the face of aggression and naked show of force.

“Your action throughout the night gave full expression to my belief that what Ile Arugbo represents to all of us is etched in our hearts. It goes beyond the physical structure.

“I am happy that you were not intimidated as you stood your ground. This day will go down as the day you reciprocated the love and affection my father and family have for you. You have displayed a gesture of goodwill and passionate love. We assure you that justice shall prevail in a not too distant future. May God bless us all,” he said.