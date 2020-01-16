AN Ilorin High Court, yesterday advised all parties in Ile-Arugbo demolition to explore all avenues of out-of-court settlement in the interest of peace and justice.

Justice Abiodun Adebara gave the advice while addressing counsel and parties in the case.

The Ile-Arugbo building, demolished on January 2, this year belonged to ASA Investment Limited.

Adebara ordered that a notice of summons be pasted on the Police Headquarters board and state Commissioner of Police’s office for him to appear in court on the next hearing.

However, he adjourned the case till January 24, for hearing of pending applications and interim injunction.

Earlier, counsel to the claimant, Abdulazeez Ibrahim, SAN, made an attempt for the court to give an interim order for another injunction.

Ibrahim argued that interim injunctions can be extended within seven days of making the order.

”We are ready for settlement as advised and would make some approach.

“We are peace loving people, so we will explore all possible opportunities for settlement.” he said.

Also, counsel to the state government, Salman Jawando, SAN, said: ”we are ready if the parties involved show interest. Settlement will be in the interest of Kwara.”