From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Kwara State has called for the probe of alleged using of live amunitions on aged women during the demolition of Ile Arugbo in Ilorin, penultimate week.

In a petition dated 8th January this year and sent to the National Human Rights Commission( NHRC), Abuja, the party called for a thorough probe with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book.

‘‘The thorough and unbiased investigation into the allegation of the use of live ammunitions and teargassing of the aged women at Ile Arugbo will necessitate “a reprimand of the Governor of Kwara State and caution him against future use of arbitrariness on the good people of the state that he is meant to govern, better their lives and make the state as a whole a peaceful place to dwell in.” The party emphasised what it described as “ the unambiguous and clear denial of the Kwara State Police Command of their involvement in the dastardly and barbaric act..

“We humbly present this petition to your office to cause an immediate enquiry to be conducted and carried out on the unfortunate, crude and barbaric use of live ammunitions and teargassing of defenceless aged women’’.