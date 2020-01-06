Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Chairman of the Committee on the Review of Kwara State Government Properties from 1999 to 2019, Senator Suleiman Ajadi, has decried criticisms that have trailed the demolition of Ile Arugbo, a property owned by the Saraki family used for catering for the welfare of the aged, especially women.

Ajadi, at a press briefing in Ilorin, yesterday, said the criticisms were needless because government only recovered a property that originally belonged to it, but unlawfully diverted for private use.

He said there were no proofs anywhere that the land ever belonged to Asa Investment Limited, the firm allegedly used by Saraki to purchase the property.

“The issue of the land in question came under the terms of reference of this committee which considered several other properties of government and submitted its recommendations in July 2019.

“As was the case with all the properties looked into by the committee, the committee’s recommendations were based strictly on available records from archives of government. And based on available records, the committee did not see proof of any payments, nor an approved Right of Occupancy, even though there was a letter of allocation in principle.

“The committee noted that the land in question was also a part of a larger parcel of land, part of which has been developed into the civil service clinic and secretariat complex now housing the state Ministry of Finance, among others. Finally, based on existing convention that land acquired by government in overriding public interest cannot be converted to private use, unless under extraneous circumstances which requires the express approval of the governor, the committee did not see a case made for this land, and neither was there any approval from the state governor to convert it to private use. In view of the above, the committee was compelled to recommend that the land be re-possessed and put to the original use that it was meant for,” Ajadi said.

Ajadi, who was flanked by other members of the committee, said it was wrong to insinuate that the government demolished a property belonging to the Saraki’s.

He also said it was an “absurdity putting a political gathering place beside a (medical) clinic.”

“Let me draw the attention of Nigerians to the use of ‘Ile Arugbo’to describe the land in question. Usage of that phrase leads many people to erroneously think of a structured building where old people were catered for. This is not so; what was on the ground up until the physical reclamation by the government, was a garage-like structure (a shed) used by the older Saraki to keep people waiting to see him or to hold political meetings.

“In addition, it is important to discuss the issue of ownership which should be central to the whole debate. With emphasis, from all records available, there is no “Right of Occupancy” or “Certificate of Occupancy” available to the private firm to which the land was allocated in principle. There also no receipt of payments for the land. Where, therefore, is the right to a claim to this land? An hospital is supposed to be a serene environment for medical welfare of patients; it is definitely not a political war centre where people make the loudest noise, fight, or find themselves enmeshed in commotion and fatal stampede etc which was the lot of that place,” said Ajadi.

But ex-Speaker of the House of Assembly, Dr. Ali Ahmad, yesterday, urged for calm among supporters of the late Dr. Olusola Saraki.

“I appeal to peace-loving Kwarans and sympathisers of late Baba Saraki to keep calm and keep the peace regarding the demolition of Ile Arugbo as our law court has now taken charge of the matter. All these years, politicians, community and religious leaders in Kwara have invested heavily in peace. Our riches lies not in currency, but in abundance of peace and harmony. It will be a good service to the memory of Baba Saraki to await the court’s verdict.” Ahmad said.