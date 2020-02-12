Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The reconciliation talks over the demolished Ile Arugbo in Ilorin, Kwara State, which commenced last Thursday has met the brick wall.

The meeting between the representatives of the state government and Asa Investment Ltd, ended yesterday without a concrete resolution. The meeting stated at 4.48 pm ended at 5.48pm, without any specific adjourned date.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the one hour meeting held at the conference hall of the Governor’s office in Ilorin, Counsel to Asa Investment Ltd, Abdul Aziz Ibrahim said the two parties could not reach any concrete agreement.

“ Today is the second time we are meeting on this issue of settlement out of court, but up till now we have not been able to agree on definite terms.

We have adjourned for us to meet again and see if we can iron out the proposed term of settlement and counter proposed term of settlement.

That’s where we are now. We hope to meet again before the time the case was adjourned. No date yet. We adjourned indefinitely.

None of the government’s representatives was willing to respond to reporters’ inquiries at the end of the meeting.

In line with the agreement reached on January 24,2020 by the counsels to Kwara state government and Asa Investment Ltd on the need to settle the issue of the demolished Ile Arugbo out of court.