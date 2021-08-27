Fidelis Ilechukwu has formally resigned his position as Head Coach of Heartland Football Club of Owerri, days after he was reported to have joined Plateau United of Jos.

Ilechukwu dropped his resignation letter to the management of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) side Thursday morning to end his two year sojourn with the Naze Millionaires.

According to a confidential source,”I can authoritatively inform that “Camara”as the former MFM FC coach is called, has finally left the club on personal ground to seek a new challenge.