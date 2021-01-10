From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Nigeria Customs Joint Border Operations Drill, Sector 3 in the North Central has explained what led to the fracas between its men and some alleged hoodlums in Ilesa-Baruba, Kwara State.

The Public Relations Officer of the Kwara State command of the NCS, Mr. Chado Zakari gave the explanation in a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday.

The statement reads: “On 8 January 2021 at about 8:00hrs, Sector 3 security operatives at Ilesha Baruba while conducting stop-and-search at a checkpoint along Saki -Ilesha Baruba axis flagged down a Volkswagen Golf vehicle (red in colour with registration No BDG 453 BH). The driver refused to stop hence the operatives pursued the vehicle which was successfully apprehended and moved back to the checkpoint for examination, wherein over 20 bags of foreign parboiled rice were found loaded in the vehicle.

“During the pursuit, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. After a short period, the driver mobilised a large mob of organised smugglers and errant youths armed with sticks, stones, and locally-made weapons, attacked the operatives, and overran the checkpoint. The operatives pulled back from the checkpoint with the seized Volkswagen Golf vehicle. The mob then set the checkpoint and all operational items and properties of the operatives at the checkpoint ablaze.