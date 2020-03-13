Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has restated his administration’s commitment to ensuring adequate provision of potable water to every household in the state.

He also assured the citizens of provision of other basic social amenities.

Oyetola stated this while inaugurating an eight-man project monitoring committee on the ongoing construction of Ilesa water project, at the Ministry of Water Resources and Energy, Government Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo.

The Ilesa water project is jointly funded by the state and the Federal Government through the federal ministries of Water Resources and Finance as well as the Islamic Development Bank.

The committee, which was constituted on the directive of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, was mandated to ensure quality service delivery through adequate supervision and monitoring to make sure the project meets the required standard and specifications in line with the project terms and conditions.

Oyetola said the committee was set up to ensure quick completion of the project within the stipulated time.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, Amidu Raheem, disclosed that the administration had put necessary mechanisms in place to sustain regular supply of water in the state.