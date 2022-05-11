From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Former deputy governor of Edo State and Senatorial aspirant for the Edo South senatorial district on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Lucky Imasuen, yesterday, said he would advocate for state police to curb herdsmen activities in the various communities in the 36 states of the federation.

He said this while meeting with the party members in Benin City where he declared his interest to run for Edo South Senatorial District of the state.

He disclosed that fear has gripped the people of Ovia Communities due to the activities of herdsmen and that they can no longer go to their farms for farming activities.

“If am your senator, I will also direct the attention about this insecurity situation in Edo State. How? By constantly, pushing for state police in the Senate.

“People don’t go to their farms in Ovia Communities anymore.

“They have taken over our farmlands. Those days, when we were growing up in Ogbese, there were mangoes, but today, people can no longer go to the forest because of the fear of these hoodlums”, he said.

Imasuen, while stressing that one of the ways to checkmate the excesses of herdsmen in our various communities is state police, however said “I know some people may disagree with me, I will join my voice with those who will advocate for community and state police.

“Yes, I very much agree with some people who have the fear that some uncivilized governors may use it to oppress the citizens but if you don’t start a process you will not start finding solution to the problem that the process will bring.

“Why not set up a commission, make it a law, set up a body that will police the activities of the police, maybe through election members will be appointed there, or they can be appointed for four or five years”, he explained.

He said with his wealth of experience in politics and as a former deputy governor of the state, he will liaise with other senators to bring in meaningful development to the state through lobbies.