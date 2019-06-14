TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has stated that he remains focused in his defence of the interest of the state because some politicians are easily swayed by circumstances.

Wike spoke during the solidarity visit paid to him by Anglican bishops of the Province of the Niger Delta.

The governor said that it was difficult to trust any politician totally because circumstances determine their positions on issues.

He said: “I am not carried away by all the congratulatory and goodwill messages. The Bishop of Ikwerre knows one man called Mpi. Mpi said when you are moving and you hear footsteps, watch whether the footsteps are with you or they are stepping back.

“So, as a politician, one group you must watch very carefully are the politicians. They are easily swayed. Some believe. When they believe, they believe.

“Something can entice politicians and they can change. If you watch what happened at the National Assembly, you can see that this is the attitude of politicians.

“You see the party has a position, before you know it, they are selling out themselves for one plate of porridge. This one has a case and he wants them to withdraw the case.”

The governor said that some persons do not have principles and they simply use politics as a cover up for their unprincipled acts.

“These things we know and we are guided about them. I will never let my guard down to say everybody is with me. The only person I can be comfortable with at all times is God. But for a human being, no.

“I don’t trust any human being. It is difficult for me to give 100 percent trust that a man will continue to be like this or like that. The only person that cannot change is God. For human beings, they can always change. That is why they are human beings. You can trust a human being, but, be careful to open your eyes, because anything can happen,” he said.

Governor Wike said that in protecting the interest of Rivers State, he would never bow to anybody.

“I will not bow to anybody. I will defend the interest of our state. As far as God lives, this state will remain a Christian state.

“As a human being, you must have challenges. When those challenges come, with your belief in God, those challenges will be surmounted,” he said.

Earlier, the Archbishop of the Anglican Province of the Niger Delta, Most Rev. Tunde Adeleye, said the battle was not yet over. He told Governor Wike to always remain vigilant.

He said: “The devil does not have any vacuum in his attacks. We know that quite a number of people have come to greet you. But, we have a feeling to plead with Your Excellency that the guard should not be let loose yet.

“When you are winning a battle and the people are drumming and you are dancing, my people say look back from time to time whether the drummers are following you or you are just hearing the sound of the drum. The battle is not complete until it is completed.”

The bishops of the Anglican Province of the Niger Delta later conducted a thanksgiving service for the victory of Governor Wike at the polls.