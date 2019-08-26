Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Minister of State for Petroleum and former governor of Bayelsa, Timipre Sylva, has assured the people of the state and Niger Delta that he would use his position to attract development to the areas.

Sylva, who spoke during a thank-your-tour to Nembe, Twon-Brass and Okpoama, thanked the people for standing by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration and for their support and prayers.

The minister said he would not disappoint Bayelsans and Nigerians in his new assignment.

At the ancient city of Nembe, the minister and his entourage were warmly received by the chiefs and people of Nembe, who described him as a beacon of development in the state and in the country, noting that his new appointment is a milestone and beginning of greater and glorious chapters in his life.

They added that the former governor was a precious jewel of the Niger Delta and a man who has impacted heavily on the lives of many people, stressing that his legacies in Bayelsa State still stand out even after several years of leaving office.

Sylva, who is also the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa, used the occasion to receive some defectors from the People’s Democratic (PDP) and commended them for pitching their tent with the APC to bring development to Bayelsa State.

At Okpoma, Sylva was first received at the palace of Okpo the 21st, Amanyanabo of Okpoma kingdom, King Ebitimi Banigo then Seripolo one, where he was entertained with cultural dances and display of masquerades.

Sylva was accompanied by the senator representing Bayelsa East, Biobarakuma Degi, House of Representatives member, representing Brass-Nembe, Israel Sunny-Goli and Assembly member, representing Brass Constituency-2 Timi Omubo-Agala.