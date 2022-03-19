An APC National Chairmanship aspirant, Sen. Sani Musa, has declared his readiness to be a transformational leader if elected at the party’s forthcoming national convention on March 26.

A statement from his Media Aide, Nasir Mohammed, said in Abuja on Saturday that Musa made the assertion while submitting his completed nomination and expression of interest forms at the headquarters of the party in Abuja, on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Musa, one of the aspirants for the top party job is the incumbent senator representing Niger East Senatorial District.

Answering questions from reporters at the event, the frontline chairmanship aspirant espoused the need for a generational shift in the leadership trajectory of the party, as well as in key areas of governance .

He said the larger section of the leadership ecosystem requires injection of a new vision, new ideas and new strategies.

“Nigeria is at crossroads of delayed progress in our race to greatness as a nation because there are yawning gaps in areas needing transformation,” Musa said.

According to Mohammed, the aspirant spoke with conviction and confidence that he will become the next APC chair.

“Sen. Sani Musa believes that providing APC transformational leadership, if elected, will enhance the chances of the nation benefiting from such proposition and such an opportunity,” the media aide, pointed out.

It could be recalled that Musa is among the three aspirants who had submitted their forms for the March 26 convention.

Mohammed added that the huge crowd that accompanied Musa to submit his forms showed the optimism of the younger generation.

“They seemed to overwhelmingly support a young , intelligent and upwardly mobile aspirant and it would not be unusual to say the senator from Niger has the momentum in his favour,” he added.

“I am requesting for the endorsement of the 80 per cent youths that make up the 42 million registered members of the party.

“This is because you know I am one of you and will represent you well,” the aspirant appealed to the party members nationwide. ( NAN)