Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The new Minister of Sports and Youths Development, Sunday Dare has warned agencies and parastatals under the ministry that he is going to engage in crucial confrontation.

Speaking on assumption of office at his Federal Secretariat, Abuja yesterday, he promised to hit ground running, stressing that he is not unaware of the crises rocking the sports sector, just as he appealed to stakeholders to work harmoniously.

He explained that the threat to be confrontational in asking difficult questions is to exact the best out of everyone.

“I do believe that after I have taken my briefings from virtually every directors, then we have crucial conversations. Some of it could be crucial confrontations because, I am going to ask difficult questions to extract the best out of every one because the mandate that I have is to make sure that this country shows up among countries of the world in the 24 century in virtually all areas of life,” he warned.

Speaking further, he said: “I am very happy being assigned here. I will hit ground running.

As you can see, I am rolling up my agbada, Let us get ready and let us roll up our sleeves and work together.

“The president’s agenda stand on three tripods, that is security, revitalising the economy and the fight against corruption and if you cascade that, there are 11 key areas that the president wants to energise in the next four years.” “At the centre of that is lifting 100 million people out of poverty in 10 years. If you look at the population growth of our country today, we know where the youths stand.