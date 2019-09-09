Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has restated that his administration will not develop a section of the state at the expense of others.

Apparently speaking against the backdrop that he would concentrate on the development of his Ogun East senatorial district, Abiodun insisted his government will be equitable in executing developmental projects across the state.

Abiodun stated this, at the weekend, in Abeokuta, shortly after his investiture as the honorary grand patron of Abeokuta Club.

Abiodun, who reiterated his commitment to the continuation and completion of ongoing people-oriented projects embarked upon by his predecessor, allayed the fear that other two senatorial districts, particularly Ogun Central, will be shortchanged in terms of projects.

He said his government has started on a good note in Ogun Central by inaugurating the first out of the three Tech Hubs in Abeokuta.

The governor added that work will soon commence on the expansion of Obantoko Road as well as the reconstruction of Elite Road, both in Abeokuta.

He said his administration has finalised plans to build 200 low income and 50 mid to high income housing units respectively in Ibara and Oke Mosan areas of the state capital.