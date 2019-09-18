Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has pledged his administration will be fair and equal to all religions, noting that prayers of Muslim clerics contributed to his election victory.

The governor made the pledge when he hosted the League of Imam and Alfas from Oke Ogun zone at the Executive Chamber, Secretariat, Ibadan. He said all religions will be treated equally, as the appointments made so far were based on religious balance.

His Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, in a statement, quoted the governor as saying his appointments, so far, had reflected religious balance, with the Chief of Staff being a Muslim while the Secretary to the State Government is a Christian.

Makinde said many Muslim faithful have also been appointed as commissioners.

“In my administration, whatever is due to Muslims, Christians and traditional worshipers will be given to them equally without any bias or favour,” the governor said.

Makinde assured the people of the state of his resolve to serve them with the fear of God

Meanwhile, President and Founder of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, Bishop Wale Oke, has described Makinde’s election and his victory at the governorship election petition tribunal on September 16 as God ordained.

He disclosed this in his congratulatory message to Makinde, via a statement issued in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Oke said the emergence of Makinde at the governorship poll was a true reflection of the wishes of the people, adding that the governor should use everyday of his administration to serve the people and God.

The victory, according to him, should serve as the needed tonic and impetus through which the state and its people could further be lifted to lofty heights by Makinde and his team.

Oke, however, called for continuous prayers and support for the Makinde-led administration in the state, urging the people to always be law-abiding to ensure development as envisioned by its founding fathers.