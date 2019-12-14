On Sunday, December 8, Nollywood diva, Blessing Ofoegbu, celebrated her birthday partying with close friends and loved ones.

Chatting with Inside Nollywood, the beautiful script interpreter says she is all ready for marriage and child bearing in 2020.

According to the Biochemistry graduate of Anambra State University, she has achieved a lot in 2019 and ready to go to the next level of her career and relationship. I have achieved a lot this year. For me to be alive from January till this time is a big achievement. Achievements must not be only wealth and all of that. I feel so blessed to be a year older. I wish my self more blessings and upliftment in every area of my life.

“The year 2019 taught me how to manage, focus, determine and become more hard working. I pray that God should keep me alive so that I can eat the fruit of my labour. In 2020 I will love to settle down because I can’t wait to see how my kids will look like.

“I have a man in my life right now and what attracted me to him the most was that he is very humble and respectful. The best thing of all is that he is a God fearing man and also a peacemaker.”