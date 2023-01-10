From Paul Osuyi, Asaba, Joseph Obukata, Warri, Zika Bobby and Chukwuma Umeorah

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has promised to be a responsible leader if elected on February 25.

Obi made the pledge, yesterday, at Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State during a town hall meeting by his campaign team in the state.

Addressing party supporters and fans who thronged the venue, Obi urged the people not to vote for tribe or religion but for competence and character.

The former Anambra State governor, who was hosted by Deacon Chris Iyovwaye, popular industrialist, assured the people of Delta State that a new Nigeria was possible with him as president.

“No tribe buys bread cheaper. No religion buys bread cheaper,” he said as he urged his supporters to vote for a candidate with commitment and capacity like him.

“We are not going to give excuses. I am not going to remind you of where you’re coming from or to blame people where they failed.”

He said the Obi-Datti combination was the best and most reliable ticket to unite and secure the country, adding that with the energy and enthusiasm of the youths, his administration would move the country from consumption to production.

“We will make education work, no more strike in our public varsities. We will ensure that there is law and order, no more harassment by police because we will train them to work. They are our friends and not enemies.

“Warri Port will work. We are supposed to drive from here to Warri on double lane, we will do it and complete East-West road, which they have been building for 24 years now.”

Obi said he was not contesting because he is from the South-East, and urged everyone to discountenance the ‘it is my turn’ slogan, insisting that it was the turn of every right thinking Nigerian to take back the country.

On his part, the National Chairman of the Labour Party, Dr. Julius Abure, knocked the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for messing up the economy.

“Insecurity is ravaging the country, the country is deteriorating,” he said.

He appreciated party faithful for their support in changing and rescuing the nation and enjoined them to obtain their Personal Voter Cards (PVCs) to bring about the change that the country needed.

A member of Obi-Datti PCC, Aisha Yesufu, urged the people to obtain their PVCs to enable them vote for the Labour Party and its presidential candidate,Mr. Peter Obi.

Chief Host of the town hall meeting, Deacon Chris Iyovwaye said: “We are a people that are looking up to a great change for Nigeria. We are waiting for this great change and we are convinced that its resident in the life of our principal,Mr. Peter Obi.”

•Hold me responsible if he fails – Mrs. Obi

Wife of the presidential candidate, Mrs. Margaret Obi, urged Nigerians to hold her responsible if her husband failed to provide quality leadership if elected.

She said LP was the only party with human face, adding that both the umbrella and the broom which Nigerians earlier trusted with their votes have grossly disappointed.

“I charged the people to go and collect their PVCs and ensure they come out on February 25 to vote LP.

“LP is the only party with human face, we have followed broom, umbrella, chicken, now it time to follow mama, papa and pikin. As women and youths, it is time for us to collect our PVCs to change the system. Anything promise made by Obi and if not fulfilled I should be held responsible. If he fails to perform, hold me responsible.

“God has blessed us in this country, this is the last chance to get it right. This is time for a new Nigeria, come out and vote because it is the only weapon we have,” she said.

‘We’re ready to take over’

Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the party, Lagos State, Toyin Shokunbi has declared the party’s readiness to take over power at the centre and at all levels.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos, yesterday, Shokunbi said the committee had intensified efforts at improving the party’s structure and harmonising all local governments in the state towards strategic campaign activities to ensure victory at t both at national and sub-national level.

“We have our structures running through the 20 local governments and all the wards in Lagos state. We are harmonised and would continue to harmonise all interests’ groups in the local government and in all the wards.”

Shokunbi disclosed that the party was running a multi-faceted campaign strategy that involves all stakeholders down to individuals at the grassroots on a one-on-one basis.

“We are poised to take over the ruling party not only at the center, but also in Lagos State. Our campaign includes among many other things; mobilization, sensitization on collection of Permanent Voters Card (PVC) and ‘know your polling unit. This would run at the same time in all the Local Government in the state. We have hit the ground running and will not rest until we achieve victory in all our elections,” she said.

• Obidient Townhall App

Value Driven Leadership (VDL), a team of professionals committed to reshaping Nigeria’s political and governance landscape, has launched Obidient Townhall Platform, a mobile application that will ease organisation among supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The mobile tool, which was launched on Sunday, at an event held at Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, would help Obi’s supporters, known as Obidients across the country to communicate, coordinate, and plan with one another across wards and polling units by serving as a mobilising and canvassing tool.

In a statement in Lagos, Mrs Nwamaka Okoye, co-convener of the VDL, highlighted the Townhall Platform’s strategic importance to Nigeria and the electioneering process.

“Nigeria urgently needs strong electioneering and governance systems to usher in a new generation of leaders. We built the Townhall app to turn online advocacy into offline action,” Okoye said.

She added: “With the application, Obidients will receive their day-to-day mandate directly from the campaign, state coordinators, support groups, and polling unit members across the country.

“Furthermore, the app will aid the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council to monitor and manage an already successful campaign effectively.”

Valentine Ozigbo, Special Adviser to Peter Obi on Technology and Strategic Alliances, described the Townhall platform as a “game changer”, praising VDL for its contribution to the Obi/Datti presidential campaign.

Dr Akin Osuntokun, the Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential campaign, addressed the Townhall launch, thanking the team and charging Nigerians not to betray their destiny.

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkarim, the Director-General of BIG-TENT hailed the Townhall app and describe it as the “masterstroke”

“The Townhall app is custom-built to organise OBIdients from National, State, LGA, Wards, to polling units. The App will enable us to canvas better and monitor votes come February 25, 2023,” he said.

Coordinator of Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council for Imo State, Chief Martin Agbaso, described the Townhall app as an incredible tool that would help scale up the tremendous work done by OBIdients nationwide and propel the Obi-Datti candidacy into office.