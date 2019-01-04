“My role in Nigerian politics would be that of a watchman who is expected to be vigilant and raise the alarm whenever it is necessary.” Okwe Obi, Abuja As Nigerians prepare to vote in next month’s presidential election, a former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has said his role would be that of a vigilant watchman, who would not hesitate to raise the alarm whenever there is any irregularities. What I’ll do during 2019 elections – Obasanjo Obasanjo said this, yesterday, in Abeokuta, while addressing a delegation of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), led by its presidential candidate, Yabaji Sani. In a statement by the Director, Media and Publicity of YY Sani Presidential Campaign Organisation, Pam Ibrahim, Obasanjo further enjoined Nigerians to engage in what he called ‘participatory democracy’ in order to vote in credible and patriotic leaders.

He said: “It is undemocratic, the attitude of some politicians who heat up the polity by undermining and denigrating other Nigerians, through thuggery and harassment of innocent citizens. “My role in Nigerian politics would be that of a watchman who is expected to be vigilant and raise the alarm whenever it is necessary.”

The elder statesman, who has been critical of the current administration, said Nigeria is on a journey of three phases and expressed the hope that the ADP, as an emerging political force, will key into the journey to nationhood and provide good leadership, looking at the calibre of its members, especially as Nigerians yearn for responsible leadership. Earlier, Sani, informed Obasanjo that his decision to run for the number one office in the country was borne out of the frustration and bad leadership laced with insecurity being experienced by Nigerians.