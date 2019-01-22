Simeon Mpamugoh

Leonard Ogbonnia is the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate for Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency in Lagos State. He speaks on his chances of winning the election.

You have been in market politics, Balogun Business Association, International Centre for Commerce, Trade Fair Complex among others, When did you move into national politics?

For every hero, there is always a starting point. After my education, I found myself within the trading community. In the course of trading, I and other like-minded friends saw the need to galvanise intellectuals within the community. Before when we had the ‘so’ called chiefs representing the trading community, we said no, that we have what it takes to do that. That is how it started, that was how Balogun Business Association (BBA) was formed, and it became a household name to reckon with.

In effect, what has actually given me the audacity, enthusiasm, and push to venture into national politics happens to be the records I left as the president of BBA, trade fair complex, and the transformation I made in the mega market association leadership called Ndigbo Amaka. With that and the grace of God, I would do something better in Amuwo Odofin.

What do you think are your chances against the PDP candidate in the constituency?

I would have preferred you embark on opinion poll to get the right answer to that question. The people are in a better position to respond appropriately. However, I know I have a better chance than the incumbent. This might be considered political rhetoric but the truth remains that the incumbent despite his incumbency is no match to me based on people’s acceptance and responses. Don’t forget that we played a significant role in 2015, and the impact was very conspicuous. It was the first time the trading community in Amuwo Odofin and Alimosho were able to elect non-indigenes and fresh candidates into the system. It was because of our pledge and commitment to come together. We did it in 2015, and the same thing that happened then, would be replicated in this year’s election. Because these are people that have served the community. People like us are goal oriented servants of the people and leaders. My job is to see joy and smiles in the faces of people, and that is when a leader can feel secured.

What will you bring to the table if you win the election?

Every candidate has always come up with national template. In most cases, it is rhetoric meaning they would do magic on infrastructure, and other people oriented programmes. But I think I have what is different. I’m going to be responsible and responsive to my assignment. What I mean by I’m going to be responsible is that I’m not going to shift blames to my predecessor. I will take responsibility for whatever happens from the time I took over. And, that would push me to become responsive to the whims and caprices of the electorate. Also, I will respond, supply and give my constituents what they need at certain point in time. I’m going to respond to their yearnings. Secondly, I’ll ensure that Amuwo Odofin feel my presence. I’m not going to behave like others who if voted in and are inaugurated, they relocate. How can one feel the pulse and problems of the people from afar? My promise to my constituents if voted in is to be with them throughout my tenure. This would enable me understand their plight, problems, and to work with them for solutions.

You talk passionately about mis-governance in the land…

(Cuts in) I’m not angry but aggressive because of the passion I have for service, and to better the situation of people. The Bible says; “When the righteous is on the thrown, the people rejoice.” People have not been rejoicing because the right people have not been in governance. That is why I am contesting this election. I’m troubled and perturbed about what is happening in our legislative arm of government. Things are not truly going right. And until we get things right, I’ll not rest.

What strategies do you have in place to realise your dream?

As I said earlier; first to ensure I find myself within the political, and leadership class in Nigeria. If I’m there with the people, I would be able to know their problems. Another strategy is to ensure I create opportunities for youths to be independent. I will equally provide for women by creating a benign environment for them to succeed politically and commercially. During electioneering campaigns we create counterfeit incentives to lure women into getting their votes because we know they would vote massively, but immediately after voting, they are relegated. I’m going to ensure women are adequately compensated. I’ll encourage women and youths to be politically inclined.

Why do you think APGA is the best party to realise your purpose?

APGA is a party that has ideology that is synonymous and close to what I have personally as an individual. It is unfortunate that people do not join parties again based on ideology. Today, people join political parties based on personal interest, unlike the time of Nnamdi Azikiwe and Obafemi Awolowo. When you look at progenitors of the party, and their ideas, you want to be part of it. So, I’m contesting this election on the platform of APGA because it is a party that has the kind of ideology that augurs well with me, especially on the issue of restructuring Nigeria, and respecting the principles of democracy.

There are complaints on the way the APGA primary was conducted…

(Cuts in) it is unfortunate that so many things happened. There is this economic theory that “When the demand is high, prices will go up.” You would agree with that during the primaries, and because of the peculiarities of APGA, it seemed to have high demand of aspirants who wanted to contest election under its platform. Hence so many things played out. But in the midst of champions, one person must emerge a winner. I agree that so many things happened during the primaries but if one should juxtapose what happened during the primaries, and what one sees as a good ideology for a political party, one would get confused. That is why people like me decided to see beyond what happened in the immediate past, and still see the party in its holistic view.

What advice do you have for your constituents as we count down to the general elections?

They should come out enmasse, cast their votes and remain in their polling units to defend their votes. They must not mortgage their conscience while casting their votes because those who never appreciated them are now coming out with false incentives to mortgage their conscience. They must come out and vote for the candidates that would actually and sincerely give them dividends of democracy which they deserve.