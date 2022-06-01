From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Former Lagos State governor and one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, has promised to bring back Nigeria’s prosperity and create small scale businesses opportunities.

Tinubu made the pledge while addressing Cross River APC delegates at Transcorp Hotel Wednesday in Calabar, also promised to rehabilitate the displaced people of Bakassi who were chased away from their ancestral homes in Bakassi.

While wooing the delegates to vote for him, the Asiwaju said: “Vote progress, vote for success, vote for capacity and we will rehabilitate displaced people of Bakassi in Cross River State.”

“We will rebuild to service the ports of Calabar. PDP wants to conquer us . You see for 16 years electricity has never been stable. But I called the PDP as poverty Development Party.

“Do not allow yourself to sink into poverty again because if you do, it will be difficult to get out of it.

“It is what we have be fighting. We want knowledge, ability, vision and capacity should be the order of the day.

“I am a son to a market women. We will bring back Nigeria’s prosperity back. We will create small scale businesses where small capital would be given to people to function properly.

“This is the more reason why priority attention would be given to market women to boost their enterprises.”

Boasting on the strength of APC, he said: “We have never lost any election since 1999 in Lagos state as notable people like Osinbajo, whom he once employed as Attorney General of Lagos, state is now the Vice President VP of Nigeria, Fashola whom he once recruited as chief of staff and Aregbesola are now ministers of federal republic of Nigeria.

“It’s all about having a good brain, Tinubu maintained.”

On Bakassi issue, he said: “I will rehabilitate the Cross River State people of Bakassi LGA who were displaced due to the ceding of their ancestral homes to neighbouring republic of Cameroon by the judgement of International Court of Justice ICJ.”

