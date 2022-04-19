From Ben Dunno, Warri

The Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, Dr Michael Tidi, has vowed to ensure adequate representation that would translate to improving the standards of living for the residents, as he declared to contest Warri South Constituency II State Assembly election next year.

Speaking while addressing People’s Democratic Party (PDP) delegates and other members at the Warri South Secretariat of the party at Esisi Road on Sunday, the council boss said his educational background, experience, exposure and contacts are qualities that distinguished him from the rest contenders.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to him, ‘I want to be the next member to represent Warri South Constituency II at the Delta House of Assembly by the special grace of God and your support.

‘Esteemed delegates, as you already know, I am Tidi, an Itsekiri of Okere, Ode-Itsekiri, Omadino, and Urhobo of Ukpokiti and lgbudu all of Warri South Local Government Area of Delta.

‘The honest truth is that Warri South Constituency II deserves a more robust, Knowledgeable, educated and exposed representative.

‘Being a representative at the State Assembly involves articulate presentation, arguments and defense of ideas captured in motions that we have not enjoyed so far.

‘Warri South Constituency II needs somebody who can create the enabling environment for developments,’ he said.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Tidi said that it involved education and exposure to be opened to new ideas and also understood them.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

‘Not too long ago, I assembled people during the 1st and 2nd Warri Economic Summits where we came up with a master plan to provide a roadmap and guide towards the development of our local government.

‘I have more valuable experience; exposure, education and wider outreach to attract developments, that is why I am offering myself,’ he said.

‘I promise to keep running a positive campaign to keep my programmes transparent and focus all my energy on the wellbeing of the Warri South II constituents.

‘Please, I humbly solicit your nomination. God bless you as you nominate me on May 7, 2022,’ he plead.

Responding, the PDP chairman, Warri South Constituency II, Mr Johnson Agbeyegbe, said that Tidi was not a bad product, noting that he had done a lot as council chairman.

‘We have a strong faith in you, we do not doubt your ability. You have proven to us that you can represent us. Talking of digital and scientific approaches, you are there.

‘The delegates have heard you and I am sure they will respond positively,’ he said.